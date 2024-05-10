Woman pleads guilty to stealing drugs from Clayton pharmacy

DAYTON — A Harrison Twp. woman has pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from a Clayton pharmacy.

Tania Moody, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of drugs this week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

According to court documents, Moody stole Alprazolam, otherwise known as Xanax, from First Care Pharmacy on N. Main Street in December.

Moody faces up to 18 months in prison. She’s also eligible for community control.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

