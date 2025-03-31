Woman learns punishment for posting school threats on social media, prompting lockdowns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman who made threats against a school district in Montgomery County has learned her punishment.

Rayona Hunt, 23, was sentenced to a year in prison, according to a spokesperson for the Mongomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This comes after Hunt pleaded no contest to one count of making terroristic threats.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hunt is accused of posting threats toward Harrison Township and Dayton Public Schools on social media in September.

The schools were placed on lockdown, and multiple deputies were re-assigned to the buildings after the threats.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said threats of violence against schools are “not only disruptive but deeply unsettling to our community.”

Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

