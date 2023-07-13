Woman hospitalized after SUV crashes onto side in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in Harrison Township late Wednesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 11:58 p.m. to the intersection of Wagner Ford Road and Maumee Avenue, according to an online crash report.

A 2010 Tan Ford Explorer was traveling east on Wagner Ford Road near Maumee Avenue when it failed to maintain control.

Three people were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail, the crash report indicated. The vehicle landed on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Medics transported a 35-year-old woman to Grandview Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

