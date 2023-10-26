Woman hospitalized after crashing SUV into Taco Bell

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman is hospitalized after crashing her SUV into a Harrison Township business Wednesday night.

>>PHOTOS: Driver hospitalized after slamming into Taco Bell

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 7:13 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. Main Street on initial reports of a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a white 2018 Ford Explorer crashed into the Taco Bell.

A 74-year-old woman lost control while turning into the business, struck a concrete island, and hit a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, a preliminary investigation indicated.

The Explorer struck the south side of the business and came to rest inside a restroom.

Medics transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Driver hospitalized after slamming into local Taco Bell

Photos from the scene show the doors of Taco Bell shattered and the SUV on the sidewalk.

The Taco Bell will be closed as crews make necessary repairs; Harrison Township Fire Marshal Kevin Monroe told News Center 7 at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Taco Bell Crash (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group