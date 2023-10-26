Driver hospitalized after slamming into local Taco Bell

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after their car slammed into a Taco Bell Wednesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m. deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews were called to the Taco Bell on North Main Street to reports of a car into a building, according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene of the doors of the Taco Bell shattered and a car on the sidewalk.

>> PHOTOS: Driver hospitalized after slamming into Taco Bell

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Harrison Twp. Fire Marshal Kevin Monroe.

Monroe said the Taco Bell will be closed as crews make necessary repairs.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

We will update as new details become available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Taco Bell Crash (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group