Woman hit by car, killed in Union County Sunday

MARYSVILLE, Union County — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Union County Sunday evening.

Officers from the Marysville Police Division responded to reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle at 6 p.m., in the 700 block of East 5th Street in Marysville, according to Marysville Police Division Chief Tony Brooks.

When crews arrived on scene they located 43-year-old Kristen Johnson of Marysville lying in the westbound lane of E. 5th Street.

Officers provided aid until medics from the Marysville Fire Division arrived and continued life-saving measures, Brooks said.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital and then flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she later died from her injuries.

Witnesses on scene said Johnson was walking north across the three lanes of traffic on E. 5th when she was hit by a white Acura TL traveling eastbound, Brooks said.

The Acura was found on scene along with the driver.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash and no charges have been filed, Brooks said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marysville Police Division.

