Woman gets max sentence for killing 3-year-old boy at Ohio grocery store

NORTH OLMSTED — The woman who stabbed and killed a 3-year-old boy to death in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio has learned her punishment.

Bionca Ellis, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ellis stole two knives from a thrift store next to a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted on June 3, 2024.

She then went into the grocery store before following Julian Wood and his mother, Margot, out of the store and stabbed Julian while he was in the shopping cart.

Margot, 37, was also injured in the stabbing but survived.

Ellis was found guilty earlier this month of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, endangering children, and misdemeanor theft.

