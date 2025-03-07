Woman formally charged in connection to man found shot inside of crashed car

DAYTON — A woman has been formally charged in connection to the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brianna Rena Hastings, 24, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Nov. 30 before 1:25 a.m., Dayton officers were called to Kammer Avenue and Winters Street for reports of gunshots being heard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found 43-year-old Steve Dews inside his vehicle that had crashed into a pole at Kammer Avenue and North Woodward Avenue.

Dews had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Further investigation, including cell phone data and text messages on the Dew’s phone led homicide detectives to Hastings and D’anthonie Jackson, who was indicted on Dec. 13.

Hastings is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

She is set to be arraigned on March 11.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group