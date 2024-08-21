Woman fighting weeks for nearly $4K in flight reimbursements repaid hours after News Center 7 story

WASHINGTON TWP. — A Montgomery County woman, who was having issues getting a nearly $4,000 reimbursement from Delta weeks after a global IT outage, says she finally heard from the airline after sharing her story.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke with the woman today. How our reporting helped get results tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Kim Estess, of Washington Twp., has been dealing with Delta’s disruptions for nearly a month.

“It’s been very stressful,” she said.

Estess and her husband had their couples vacation to Scotland shortened by July’s global IT outage involving the cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike. With the impact on the airline, they had to cancel their Delta flights and book with other airlines.

“We got back at the end of July and I’ve been fighting with them ever since,” she said.

