Woman dead after being shot in senior-living facility stairwell

CINCINNATI — A woman has died after a shooting in a Cincinnati senior living facility on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a call to the 2600 block of Park Avenue to the Park Eden building, after a report of gunshots just before 6:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.
A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairwell as officers searched the building.
Life-saving efforts were made, but were not successful.
There is no information on a suspect.
The incident is under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit.
