Woman dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way in suspected OVI crash

LAKE COUNTY, Indiana — A woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning involving a wrong-way driver in Lake County.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 65 just north of 61st Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

During a preliminary investigation, the crash involved a wrong-way driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65, which resulted in a head-on crash.

The wrong-way driver was driving a 2022 Toyota when it struck a 2016 Ford head-on.

The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated by firefighters, and due to her injuries, she was airlifted to a hospital in Chicago.

Prior to the driver being transported, troopers made the observation that the driver was believed to be impaired.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Jessica Hughes from Hebron, Indiana, remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was traveling on the far-left lane and was occupied by two individuals.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Rylee Hanson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were closed temporarily to allow a medical helicopter to land and for a crash investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, pending further review and consultation with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

