Ohio native helps U.S. win Olympic gold in freestyle skiing event

CINCINNATI — An Ohio native is returning home with an Olympic gold medal.

Connor Curran helped Team USA win a gold medal in the free ski mixed aerials in Milan on Saturday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Curran is from the Cincinnati-area.

The Olympics wrote in a social media post that this is the first medal for Curran and his teammate, Kalia Kuhn.

It’s the second gold medal for Chris Lillis.

Kuhn started the event with a 94.44 jump, WCPO said.

Curran landed his jump, scoring 113.72 points, which helped the U.S. into first place.

Lillis finished with a score of 117.19.

Team USA finished with an overall score of 325.25 points, WCPO reported.

Switzerland won the silver, and China took home the bronze.

🥇 Victory with the very last jump 🔥



It’s back-to-back #Gold medals for @TeamUSA in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials 👏



This marks a first medal for Kaila Kuhn and Connor Curran, and a second #Gold for Christopher Lillis 🤩 @FISFreestyle | #MedalAlert | #Samsung |… pic.twitter.com/NwhWWzOGLA — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 21, 2026

