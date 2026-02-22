Local businesses raising money for family of Tipp City woman killed in deadly shooting

TIPP CITY — Some local businesses are raising money for the family of a 37-year-old mother killed in a deadly shooting in Tipp City this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Red Devil Pizza and Deli will donate parts of its sales to the Flynn family this weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: Celebration of life canceled for volleyball coach, former teacher

Flynn was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

Jason Pierce, the restaurant’s owner, told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that many people stopped by on Saturday.

He explained why he wanted to donate to Flynn’s family.

“God put it on my heart to help them. I just felt so sorry for the little kids, and it’s just a sad situation,” said Pierce. “This community is a tight-knit community. We all stick together, and it was just a horrible thing that happened.”

>>RELATED: Officials release 911 call from deadly shooting of Tipp City volleyball coach, former teacher

Since Pierce said that he will donate 10 percent, his business has received a massive increase.

“I actually had triple the business that we usually get. And there are people from all over. I had people from Kettering, Dayton, and Sydney. They’re all over the place, coming out to show support, and show up and show out,” he told Patterson.

They stopped in, not for food, but just to donate to the cause.

“Can we just come in and donate? Yeah, sure, whatever you can give is fine,” he said.

Red Devil Pizza and Deli wrote in a social media post on Saturday that they had an amazing second day. They said people can also purchase t-shirts.

“Shirt sales will also be donated! One more day left to show your love. See you all (Sunday!),” they said.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the family shared a statement with News Center 7.

“Our hearts are shattered. Ashley brought endless light to our world, and we are trying to navigate this immense loss,” the family said in the statement.

The family also said that they trust that law enforcement and federal authorities are taking the proper steps during the ongoing investigation.

“Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration. After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken, and the process is being handled appropriately,” the family said.

On Thursday, Caleb Flynn, the husband of Ashley Flynn, was booked into the Miami County Jail on murder charges in connection with Flynn’s death. He pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The family went on to request privacy during this difficult time.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we work through this complex situation. We are clinging to our faith - just as Ashley did each and every day,” the family said.

This request comes after the family cancelled the public celebration of life for Flynn, requesting a private, invitation-only service to be held instead.

The family also asked that anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation should contact the Tipp City Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

Ashley Flynn (Tipp City Schools via Facebook)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group