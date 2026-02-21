Light snow expected to finish the weekend

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to take a look at the forecast that calls for the return of snow. Very typical swings to see around our area as we go into late Winter, but maybe not what some want to see.

Tonight

For tonight we will see temperatures slowly fall into the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible this evening, but a better chance of snow arrives by sunrise.

Future

Snow showers arrive and will persist from Sunday morning into Sunday night. It is not a non-stop snow all day long, but enough to be interrupting if you have plans.

Wind

Additionally, gusty winds of 20-30 miles per hour will make it feel much colder than the highs in the lower 30s would suggest. Some minor blowing snow is possible in heavier bursts.

Snow

No real changes to the forecast here as we have 1 to 3 inches of snow expected especially north and east of Dayton. Lower amounts of 1 inch or less are expected south and west. So, not a major storm system.

A few slick spots may develop Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the middle 20s. Secondary or untreated surfaces would have the best chance of this happening.

