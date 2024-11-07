Woman in critical condition after crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m. Darke County deputies and fire crews were called to Greenville St. Marys Road north of Medford Road for a crash.

An initial investigation found that Tessa Garcia, 29, of Greenville, was traveling north on Greenville St. Mary’s Road when she failed to negotiate a curve traveling off the right side of the road, according to a media release.

Her car traveled through the ditch and hit a tree head-on, trapping her inside.

After being freed Garcia was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she is listed in critical condition

The accident remains under investigation.

