Woman convicted of stealing more than $700K sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A woman who was convicted of stealing more than $700,000 from her employer is now headed to prison.

The judge said the scheme went on for years. Jamie Grant admitted to the theft and still owes money from stealing from her previous employer nearly two decades ago.

Mark Oxman, Outgoing President of Nephrology Associates of Dayton/Dayton Kidney, said, “I think justice was done today. I really wish that it didn’t have to go like this.”

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Oxman represented the medical professionals at Dayton Kidney in a Montgomery County Courtroom on Wednesday. He explained how the medical practice learned about a years-long con from one of their own.

“When we first found the first fraudulent charge, we thought there was a logical explanation for it. And then we realized, as we started digging through credit card and bank statements, we uncovered more and more and realized that this was not just a simple thing,” Oxman said.

In 2019, Jamie Grant was hired at Nephrology Associates of Ohio. Seven years later, she’s begging for forgiveness because she stole thousands of dollars.

“I don’t know how genuine it was because I’m not sure that we’d be getting an apology had we not caught her at the last minute,” Oxman said.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced her to 30 months in Ohio prison and then two years of court-supervised release. And Grant was ordered to repay more than $700,000 to her employer.

But this is Grant’s second conviction on theft charges. She pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in Greene County in 2008 and hasn’t paid that money back yet.

A disheartening chapter finally closed in a courtroom. Now, medical professionals are trying to move on and repair their reputation.

Oxman said they will be more diligent with finances and staff.

“I’m planning on retiring at the end of this year. It’s not the way I wanted to go out, but I think we’re all happy to put this behind,” Oxman said,

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