Woman calls 911 after hearing man screaming in pain from reported shooting

DAYTON — A woman called 911 after finding a man who was shot in Dayton early Saturday morning.
As previously reported by News Center 7, officers and medics responded just after midnight on Saturday to a shooting at the 300 block of Xenia Avenue near Smales Pretzel Bakery.
A woman told dispatchers that she was walking down Xenia Avenue and heard a man screaming.
She noticed that a vacant house had a door open.
The woman found a man screaming in pain from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Did you hear the gunshot at all?” the dispatcher asked.
“No,” the woman answered.
“If you hear him, stop groaning. I want you to go check on him,” the dispatcher said.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police about this shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
