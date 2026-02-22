Woman calls 911 after hearing man screaming in pain from reported shooting

DAYTON — A woman called 911 after finding a man who was shot in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson obtained 911 calls from this shooting. Hear the audio LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com or on our WHIO streaming app.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers and medics responded just after midnight on Saturday to a shooting at the 300 block of Xenia Avenue near Smales Pretzel Bakery.

A woman told dispatchers that she was walking down Xenia Avenue and heard a man screaming.

She noticed that a vacant house had a door open.

The woman found a man screaming in pain from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Did you hear the gunshot at all?” the dispatcher asked.

“No,” the woman answered.

“If you hear him, stop groaning. I want you to go check on him,” the dispatcher said.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police about this shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group