Woman becomes viral sensation after writing her own obituary

BOYLSTON, MASS. — Linda Murphy, a Massachusetts woman who battled ALS, has become a posthumous viral sensation for her humorous self-written obituary.

Murphy, who was raised in Framingham and lived in Boylston, passed away after a battle with Bulbar ALS, leaving behind a legacy of humor and resilience.

“She was the life of the party. She was the party,” said her daughter, Justine Hastings, reflecting on her mother’s vibrant personality.

Murphy was diagnosed with Bulbar ALS after experiencing symptoms like slurred speech and trouble swallowing. She had initially approached doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, confident in her self-diagnosis.

In addition to her battle with ALS, Murphy was a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in 2012. Her experience with cancer inspired her to write a book titled ‘F-Off Cancer,’ which aimed to show that life could still be enjoyed despite the illness.

Murphy’s obituary, written six months before her death, is filled with her characteristic humor. She begins it with, ‘Well, if you are reading this, then it looks like I am dead. Wow. It actually happened. I died of FOMO due to complications of ALS.’

Despite her struggles, Murphy maintained her sense of humor, writing about her ‘superpowers’ and the challenges of living with ALS. She lamented the inability to enjoy food and drink, a sentiment she expressed with wit in her obituary.

Murphy’s obituary also included a call for kindness, urging people to be nice to everyone they encounter and suggesting that instead of flowers, people should buy scratch tickets and give them to strangers.

In her final act of generosity, Murphy donated her brain and spinal cord for ALS research, hoping to contribute to a better understanding of the disease.

Murphy’s self-penned obituary not only captured her humor and spirit but also left a lasting impact by encouraging kindness and supporting ALS research.

You can read her full obituary here.

