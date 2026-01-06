Woman beat to death inside Ohio hotel, authorities say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was found beaten to death inside a Summit County hotel room earlier this month, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.
The victim has since been identified as Shawnna Elizabeth Pasquale, 24, of Erie, Pennsylvania.
Pasquale was found dead inside a hotel on Rothrock Road on Jan. 1, according to the Copley Police Department.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from physical assault.
Pasquale’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to WOIO-19.
Authorities don’t believe this attack was random; however, additional details weren’t immediately available.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Jerry Perona at (330) 670-2708 or Lieutenant Mike Yovanno at (330) 670-2723.
