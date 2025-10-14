Woman avoids jail time after stabbing father with hunting knife

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old woman has learned her punishment after stabbing her father.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Celena Moore was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court documents.

If Moore violates her parole she faces up to 18 months in jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the Express Inn Hotel, at 4101 Keats Drive, around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024.

When crews arrived, they found a 50-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound to the stomach.

The affidavit and statement of facts said that Moore “assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]