Woman avoids jail time after stabbing father with hunting knife

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old woman has learned her punishment after stabbing her father.
Celena Moore was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court documents.
If Moore violates her parole she faces up to 18 months in jail.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the Express Inn Hotel, at 4101 Keats Drive, around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024.
When crews arrived, they found a 50-year-old man in the parking lot with a stab wound to the stomach.
The affidavit and statement of facts said that Moore “assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife.”
