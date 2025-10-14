Man seriously hurt after being hit by car while crossing street without crosswalk in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Dayton on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the area of Patterson Blvd. and Apple Street shortly before 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said a 26-year-old man crossed the street at Patterson Blvd., where there isn’t a crosswalk, and was hit by a red Hyundai Santa Fe.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man was initially transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police said his injuries were later upgraded to life-threatening.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 28-year-old man, did not show any signs of impairment.

Police also noted that there are crosswalks at other parts of the intersection and signs that specifically say not to cross Patterson Blvd. where the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group