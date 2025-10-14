Suspect in custody after chase on US-35 ends in crash

GREENE COUNTY — One person is in custody after a chase ended in a crash in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen on US-35 when the driver took off, according to Capt. Jonathan Emery with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase continued for a couple of miles in different directions before ending when the suspect crashed near US-35 and Trebein Road.

The suspect then ran from their car into a wooded area.

Deputies used K-9s and drones to find the suspect and locate him in less than an hour.

Other agencies, including the Xenia Police Division and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, assisted.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

