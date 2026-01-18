Woman arrested after police respond to shots-fired call in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A woman was arrested after police responded to a shots-fired call in Fairborn earlier this month.

On Jan. 9, around 6:23 p.m., Fairborn police were dispatched to the area of E Emerson Ave near June Drive on reports of possible gunshots.

There were also calls reporting gunshots in the area of Williams Street and June Drive, according to a Fairborn Police report.

A report of a possible disturbance was also made at the same time.

Upon arrival, officers located and detained a woman in the area. The woman was later arrested, according to the police report.

No one was struck by gunfire, and no other suspects are outstanding, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fairborn Police Department.

