Woman arrested after breaking into man’s home, assaulting him

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman was arrested Monday morning after she broke into a man’s home and assaulted him.

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Around 8:31 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4200 block of Catalpa Drive in Harrison Township on reports of a burglary.

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A woman called 911 on behalf of her son, stating that the mother of her son’s child was refusing to leave the residence and was threatening to damage property.

The suspect was gone when deputies arrived.

The preliminary investigation shows that the female suspect forced her way into the home and assaulted the man as he slept.

The man was able to remove the woman from the home, and deputies located her a short distance away and detained her for further investigation.

The woman was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on one count of Aggravated Burglary.

Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

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