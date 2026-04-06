8 families displaced, 1 cat missing after apartment complex fire

MASON — Eight families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Mason on Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 5000 block of Mason Grand Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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The fire spread throughout the apartment complex, damaging eight units and making them uninhabitable, said Lt. Mike Breen of the Mason Fire Department.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

One cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

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