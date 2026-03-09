Woman admits to robbing 78-year-old at gunpoint, throwing chemical on her

ENGLEWOOD — A woman accused of robbing and abducting a 78-year-old woman in Englewood has pleaded guilty.

Jacinda Osborne pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Osborne allegedly approached the victim while shopping at Meijer on North Main Street in Englewood on June 27, 2025.

An hour later, Osborne approached the victim again in the parking lot and asked for a ride to an area hospital.

While in the hospital’s parking lot, Osborne pulled a gun out and forced the victim to drive south into Dayton, according to Englewood police.

Osborne made the woman stop at ATMs and withdraw money along the way.

The victim was told to drive to the area of Sinclair Community College. After arriving, Osborne stole the victim’s purse, car keys, and threw an unknown liquid in her face before leaving.

Osborne is due next in court on March 19.

