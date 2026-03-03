Woman accused of stealing ambulance during active medical call

AKRON — A woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stole an ambulance during an active medical call in Akron.

Akron firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Brittain Road around 1:47 a.m., according to our CBS news partner, WOIO.

While crews were evaluating the patient, the woman allegedly jumped into the ambulance and drove away.

Officers were notified, and a new ambulance was sent to the scene.

Just after 2 a.m., officers found the stolen ambulance about two blocks away in the parking lot of the former Chapel Hill Mall.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with grand theft, misconduct at an emergency, and disrupting public service.

The ambulance was placed back in service after firefighters determined that nothing was missing and there was no damage.

