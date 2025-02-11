Woman accused of stabbing toddler to death at Ohio grocery store ruled competent

NORTH OLMSTED — The woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy to death in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio has learned if she’s competent to stand trial.

Bionca Ellis, 33, was ruled competent to stand trial for the murder of Julian Wood on Tuesday, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ellis is accused of stealing knives from a thrift store next to a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted on June 3, 2024. She then reportedly went into the grocery store before following Julian and his mother, Margot, out of the store and stabbed Julian while he was in the shopping cart.

Margot, 37, was also injured in the stabbing but survived.

As WOIO reported, Ellis is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and theft.

Ellis is scheduled to appear in court next on June 18. Her trial is currently set to start on July 14.

