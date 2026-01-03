Woman accused of stabbing, beating 82-year-old man charged

COLUMBUS — A 55-year-old woman accused of stabbing and beating an 82-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning.

Columbus police officers responded to a call near the 2600 block of Caralee Place just before 9:30 a.m. on a report of a deceased person, according to our news partner, WBNS.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 82-year-old James Simpson Sr. lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at 9: 34 a.m.

55-year-old Portia Martin was located at the scene and detained by police.

Martin said she was involved in an altercation with Simpson and allegedly stabbed and repeatedly beat him during the fight, according to court records.

She is being held at the Franklin County jail and faces a charge of murder, according to court records.

