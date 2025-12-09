Woman accused of kidnapping boy, pouring bleach on his face avoids extra prison time

DAYTON — A woman accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and pouring bleach has learned her punishment.

Reka Jarmon pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation and endangering children on Dec. 5, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Jarmon was sentenced to time served, meaning she will not serve any additional time in prison.

As previously reported by News Center 7, DeMarcus Pleasure will spend three years in prison for his abduction conviction related to this case.

This incident happened on Feb. 22 when Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue.

Jarmon and Pleasure reportedly went into a home, attacked a 12-year-old child, and then forced him into a car.

Court documents indicate that the pair took the boy to a house in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue, where they reportedly attacked him again and poured bleach on his face.

The boy “sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” court records read.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the 12-year-old boy involved may be a suspect in a sexual assault.

