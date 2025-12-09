1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University; suspect in custody

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One person is dead, and another is critically injured after a shooting at Kentucky State University (KSU) on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at KSU’s campus around 3:35 p.m., according to Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911.

“Frankfort Police Department, in partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have secured the campus and have a suspect in custody,” police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

In an update at 4:35 p.m., police confirmed one person had died, and another was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition.

The campus is on lockdown until further notice.

