Woman accused of hitting people with car, critically injuring woman charged

DAYTON — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car during a fight has been formally charged.

Chaulitta L. Waters, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident.

News Center 7 previously reported on March 4, Dayton police were called to North Euclid Avenue and West Riverview Avenue for reports of a person hit by a car.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

Prosecutors said Waters was asked to leave a gathering in the area and as she was leaving is accused of hitting two people with her car.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Waters’ arrest.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

















