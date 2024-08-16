Wittenberg University board approves plan to cut over 70 faculty, staff positions

WITTENBERG UNIVERSITY — The Wittenberg University Board of Directors has approved a plan to cut more than 70 faculty and staff positions.

In a letter addressed to the Wittenberg Community, the Board of Directors announced that they had “accepted a proposal that prioritizes in-person learning and our on-campus residential experience, aligned with the mission of the University.”

The plan includes a reduction of 30 faculty positions and 45 staff positions, according to the letter.

>> 29-year-old dead after crash on I-75 SB in Shelby Co.

The plan met the requirements of the “necessary operating budget reductions” that needed to be put into place by the academic year 2026-2027.

“We do not make these decisions lightly and know it will impact valued members of the University,” the board said in the letter.

The details of the plan will be finalized by Sept. 15, 2024, according to the letter.





©2024 Cox Media Group