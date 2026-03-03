Witness recounts fire that killed woman, 5 children

CLINTON COUNTY — Six people are dead after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m., killing a mother and five children in the Clinton County community of Clarksville.

Justin Ballard told News Center 7 that he stopped at a gas station in town after spotting the smoke and went to help.

“Pulled off the side of the road to park and then I realized the house was just completely engulfed in flames,” Ballard said.

He said the roof was spewing flames, and no one could go inside.

“Two young gentlemen were trying to spray the side of the house with garden hoses,” Ballard said.

He believes anyone who would have gone into the house without protective gear wouldn’t have made it out.

“Just seeing one of the young fellows, he finally stopped running the garden hose and just collapsed on the lawn,” he said.

Ballard said hearing that a woman and five children died left him stunned.

“You never know what tomorrow’s going to bring, you never know what the next hour is going to bring,” he said.

Ballard spoke about the man pulled from the fire.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going to feel. I do know he’s going to need the utmost support. From the community, from the rest of his family,” he said.

Investigators spent most of the day stabilizing the house enough so they could remove the victims.

The investigation into what caused the fire is being headed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

