Winning Rolling Cash 5 lottery ticket sold at local gas station

KETTERING — A winning lottery ticket was sold in the Miami Valley.
The ticket was sold at the Town and Country Shell gas station at 3960 Far Hills Avenue, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.
The winning numbers were 4, 5, 15, 20, and 22.
The jackpot for this drawing was $184,000.
Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily. The jackpot is now set at $100,000.
