Winner selected for grand finale Queen of Hearts drawing at BeaverVu Bowl

BEAVERCREEK — A winner for the Grand Finale Queen of Hearts drawing at Beaver Vu Bowling Alley has been selected.

Tonight a man is going home with almost a million dollars.

The drawing started at 7 p.m. and by 7:31 p.m. a winner was selected when card 32 was the Queen of Hearts.

The jackpot totaled $914,294 Monday night.

Before the drawing large crowds waited outside the bowling alley for their chance at the jackpot.

People like David Cross, who had fans blowing, a generator running and his George Foreman grill ready to go.

“Well I like drag racing and I’ll take all this stuff with me every time I go there. I just thought I’d be prepared. I have other friends that are joining me,” Cross said.

Cross said he had been playing the game for months now.

While he wasn’t selected as tonight’s winner, we have a feeling he is still going to have a good attitude about it.

“You go to the hospital and get your blood checked. I have the B positive theory…so I’m gonna be positive at all times,” Cross said before the drawing.

