Why you shouldn’t use a cellphone to photograph the total solar eclipse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The total solar eclipse will pass through the Miami Valley in just a few hours.

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities reminds those viewing the natural phenomenon to avoid taking pictures of the eclipse with a cell phone.

Taking photos of the eclipse on a cellphone may damage the phone’s sensors.

If you want to take pictures of the sun, you need a camera with specialized equipment and filters.

The board said it can be dangerous to look at the eclipse through a cell phone screen.

If you choose to look at the eclipse, be sure to wear eclipse glasses.

Experts caution against looking at the total solar eclipse without glasses because sunlight may reappear quickly.

A local optometrist told News Center 7 that you should go to your doctor if you experience any kind of eye pain after the eclipse.





