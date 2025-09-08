Why the Miami Valley is abnormally dry despite wet start to the year

DAYTON — Many of our lawns are starting to look in desperate need of rain and water. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando here. Can you remember back to late spring and early summer? It always seemed like it was raining! But now we are apparently seeing abnormally dry, almost drought conditions take shape? Why?

Current Drought Monitor

I did some digging in the record books for Dayton. Since January 1, Dayton has received 30.73 inches of rain! That actually puts us above average to this date, which is 29.81 inches of rain from January 1 to September 8.

The drought conditions are heavily favored towards recent events versus what happened earlier in the year. So yes we are running above average for the year but well below average since August 1.

Since August 1, Dayton has only received 1.54 inches of rain! That’s 2.28 inches below average. Average rainfall totals from August 1 to September 8 is 3.82. That huge deficit is what’s causing the abnormally dry conditions to be in place.

Think about it like college football! In week 11, a Ohio State loss is going to be much more impactful than a week 1 loss. That’s the same case for our recent lack of rainfall is heavily impacting the level of drought we are seeing.