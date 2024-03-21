WHIO-TV, partners to distribute free eclipse glasses

DAYTON — The historic total solar eclipse is nearing on April 8.
WHIO-TV is proud to be partnering with Fricker’s and Grismer Tire and Auto so you and your family can have free protective glasses to watch the historic event.
“Talk about history, WHIO-TV is celebrating 75 years, and the total eclipse of the sun is a once in a lifetime event,” says Jim Manley, Vice President of Marketing for Fricker’s. “You bet we are excited to be a distribution point so people all over the Miami Valley can get free glasses to maximize this experience,”
Starting Saturday, March 23, you can stop by any Fricker’s or Grismer Tire and Auto locations throughout the WHIO-TV viewing area, during regular business hours, and receive up to four (4) complimentary sunglasses, while supplies last.
The following Fricker’s locations are participating:
- Sidney @ 2599 W. Michigan Street
- Troy @ 1187 Experiment Farm Road
- Vandalia @ 22 Foley Drive
- Springfield @ 1616 Upper Valley Pike
- Miller Lane location @ 6834 Miller Lane
- Huber Heights @ 6280 Chambersburg Road
- Dayton @ 1818 Woodman Drive
- Miamisburg @ 251 N. Springboro Pike
- Centerville @ 1383 Miamisburg – Centerville Road
The following Grismer locations will have the eclipse glasses:
- Beavercreek @ 1187 N. Fairfield Road
- Bellbrook @ 4388 St. Route 725
- Centerville @ St. Route 48 and Sheehan Road
- Downtown Dayton @ 815 S. Patterson Blvd.
- Dayton – Salem Avenue @ 5004 Salem Avenue
- Dayton – Woodman Drive @ 1708 Woodman Drive
- Dayton Mall @ 7940 Springboro Pike
- Englewood @ 605 Taywood Drive
- Fairborn @ 1301 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
- Huber Heights @ 6622 Brandt Pike
- Springboro @ 60 N. Main Street
- Kettering @ 4125 Wilmington Pike
- Springfield @ 721 W. Columbia Street
- Trotwood @ 840 E. Main Street
- Troy @ 1726 W. Main Street
- Vandalia @ 885 W. National Road
- West Carrollton @ 470 E. Dixie Drive
