Which area football teams are changing OHSAA playoff divisions this season?

MIAMI VALLEY — The divisional alignments are now set for the upcoming high school football season in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the divisions for the 2025 football season.

Some area high schools are moving divisions, according to OHSAA’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troy High School will go from Division II to Division I.

Alter High School moves up to Division III after being in Division IV in 2024. Badin drops from Division II to Division III.

Meadowdale High School drops from Division III to Division IV, while Northridge goes from Division IV to Division V.

Tri-Village and Troy Christian High Schools both move from Division VII to Division VI.

Fall practice starts on Aug. 1, and the first Friday night of high school football will be Aug. 22.

The playoffs will begin on October 31.

The state championships will be Dec. 4-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group