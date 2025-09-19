Where to pick the best pumpkins this Fall: Ohio ranks in the Top 10 best patches in the nation

Ten pumpkin patches across the United States have been recognized as the best in the country, offering an ideal destination for fall festivities.
These pumpkin patches were selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers, ensuring a diverse range of options for finding the perfect pumpkin for carving, decorating, or baking, according to USA Today.
Visiting these top-rated pumpkin patches is more than just about picking pumpkins; many offer additional activities such as hayrides and delicious seasonal treats that enhance the fall experience.
While the specific names and locations of these pumpkin patches were not disclosed, their recognition highlights the popularity and cultural significance of pumpkin patches in celebrating the autumn season.
These pumpkin patches provide a quintessential fall experience, combining the joy of pumpkin picking with family-friendly activities that capture the essence of the season.
- No. 10: Great Country Farms - Bluemont, Virginia
- No. 9: Kelder’s Farm - Kerhonkson, New York
- No. 8: Huber’s Orchard and Winery - Borden, Indiana
- No. 7: Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch - Harrodsburg, Kentucky
- No. 6: Swans Trail Farms - Snohomish, Washington
- No. 5: Denver Downs Farm - Anderson, South Carolina
- No. 4: Sinkland Farms - Christiansburg, Virginia
- No. 3: Schuster’s Farm - Deerfield, Wisconsin
- No. 2: Treworgy Family Orchards - Levant, Maine
- No. 1: Lehner’s Pumpkin Patch - Radnor, Ohio
