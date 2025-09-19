1 person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Oakwood early Friday morning.

Around 6:02 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Springhouse Road and Far Hills Avenue on reports of a crash.

Photos from the scene show a car and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to an Oakwood Police dispatcher.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

It is unclear whether the person who was taken to the hospital was in the vehicle or on the motorcycle.

The Northbound lanes of Far Hills Ave are closed while police complete their investigation.

This is a developing story.

