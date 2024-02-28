Severe weather awareness: What should you have when severe weather strikes?

It is important during severe weather season to have a kit packed with some essentials to get you and your family through. We saw first hand the destruction that tornadoes can leave behind after Memorial Day so take a few minutes to plan with your family what you would need in case of a weather emergency.

>>What are the ingredients for severe weather?

In the Kit

Water

Non-perishable food

Flashlight

Shoes

Some paper products (paper towels and toilet paper)

Some sanitation items

Make sure you have copies of important documents (birth certificates, deeds etc)

A blanket

Medication any family members may take

>>Severe weather season is here. Are you prepared?

Two ways to get severe warnings