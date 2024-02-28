Severe weather awareness: What should you have when severe weather strikes?

By WHIO Staff

It is important during severe weather season to have a kit packed with some essentials to get you and your family through. We saw first hand the destruction that tornadoes can leave behind after Memorial Day so take a few minutes to plan with your family what you would need in case of a weather emergency.

In the Kit

  • Water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Flashlight
  • Shoes
  • Some paper products (paper towels and toilet paper)
  • Some sanitation items
  • Make sure you have copies of important documents (birth certificates, deeds etc)
  • A blanket
  • Medication any family members may take

Two ways to get severe warnings

  1. Our FREE WHIO Weather App
  2. Battery powered NOAA Weather Radio
