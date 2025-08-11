What drivers need to know as students go back to school, roads gets busier

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — This week, thousands of students are heading back to school in the Miami Valley, and drivers need to be prepared for the roads to get busier.

While the back-to-school season means more cars and school buses on the road, and kids crossing the streets, it also means more road projects will be underway. News Center 7’s Nick Foley takes a closer look at the busy stretch ahead and what drivers need to keep in mind on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Life is about to get very busy for many parents across the Miami Valley as they prepare their kids for the return to school.

One Oakwood mother said she hopes drivers passing through the area will be ready as well.

“Just make sure you stay focused. Take your time and slow down. And it’s not worth it,” Angelina, a parent in Oakwood, said.

