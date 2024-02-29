‘We’re excited;’ New Aldi store opening its doors today in Miami Valley

VANDALIA — A new Aldi store will be opening its doors today in the Miami Valley.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Aldi store opening in the Miami Valley

The new store is located at the 6400 block of Miller Lane in Vandalia, according to an Aldi spokesperson.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier,” said Sarah Brown, Springfield vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Vandalia and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi will open its doors at ribbon cutting ceremony today on Miller Lane at 8:45 a.m.

After that, it will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with products and a gift card.

For more information, you can click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group