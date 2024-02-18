New Aldi store opening in the Miami Valley

VANDALIA — An Aldi grocery store is opening a new location in the Miami Valley this month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on February 29 at 8:45 a.m. at 6415 Miller Lane in Vandalia, according to the grocery store chain’s website.

The first 100 customers will receive a Golden Ticket that could be worth up to $100.

Shoppers also have the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card by scanning a code inside the store and entering their details.

