‘Hope for the best;’ Community gathers to search for missing 14-year-old Troy girl

TROY, Miami County — It has been 16 days since a 14-year-old girl was last seen in Miami County.

Even though it has been more than two weeks since anything new has been found in the search for Ellie Carder, community members are not giving up.

>>RELATED: 14-year-old Troy girl missing for almost 2 weeks; Police continue their search

Troy community members gathered Saturday to search for Carder, despite the recent snow and cold temperatures.

“Just wanted to come out and help,” Carder family friend Carissa Vombaur said.

People across Miami County agree with Vombaur, they just want to help.

More than 50 people showed up for Saturday’s community-driven search.

>>RELATED: ‘There’s no answers;’ Family of missing Troy girl pleading for public’s help

“It’s awesome. It’s, I think that’s very good that everybody is together in this,” Vombaur said.

“That’s why we’re here and hope that somebody will do that for us,” Carder family friend Kurie Drummond said.

Drummond and Vombaur are family friends. They have known Carder since she was little.

These past few weeks have been hard for them, but they are still holding out hope that Carder will be found safe.

“I would say the same just stay positive, it’s… it’s tough,” Vombaur said.

>>RELATED: Search resumes after missing 14-year-old girl’s backpack found in river, screaming heard

Even though nothing was found during Saturday’s search, Drummond and Vombaur are trying to not think the worst and continue to rely on their community.

“We can just hope for the best you know,” Drummond said.

“People are here for anybody,” Vombaur said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Troy Police Department for the latest update on the search for Carder.

©2024 Cox Media Group