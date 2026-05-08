Weinermobile returning to Miami Valley next weekend

MIAMISBURG — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will return to the Miami Valley next weekend.

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Spring Fest in the Burg said in a social media post that the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be on May 16.

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The Weinermobile will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“The giant dog will be rolling through our parade and then in Riverfront Park until 2:30 on Saturday!” the social media post said.

Spring Fest in the Burg will be held at Riverfront Park on May 15-17.

It will have rides, games, and food for all ages.

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