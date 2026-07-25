Weekend features warmer temperatures, small rain chances

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on a cool and pleasant start to the weekend. The run of nights in the 50s sure has been pleasant lately. Today will feature a warmer day than yesterday with a stray sprinkle or two possible.

Today

Our typical high is 86 degrees, so we are a little closer to average compared to recent days and feeling a little more typical for late July.

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Sunday features another day where it is warmer than the previous day. Humidity also will climb upward which could trigger a late-day or evening thunderstorm. There is a very low chance of a strong storm overnight.

Trends

Much of Sunday will be dry, so I would not cancel any plans whatsoever. Keep our free WHIO Weather app handy so you can be notified if a stray pop-up interrupts your plans.

Sprinkle

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We will watch Monday for a better chance of stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us all in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe storms. Some fine details still need ironed out, however, damaging winds will be the threat to watch.

Monday

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