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Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop

By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com
Game Stop Credit Card Theft Butler Twp (Butler Township Police Department)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The Butler Township Police Department is searching for a man accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop.

According to a social media post, the man is accused of using stolen credit cards at GameStop locations in Butler Township and Dayton.

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If you can identify the man, contact Detective Cruea at acruea@butlertownship.com or at 927-890-2671.

To remain anonymous, you can submit your tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867.

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